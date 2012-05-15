Discourse Blog
You'd think after doing something a couple thousand times the bosses would have the process down.
Jack Crosbie
22 hr 1
Plus: Disease, dystopia, and lovable, cuddly drugs.
Rafi Schwartz
May 15 2
A pandemic love letter.
Samantha Grasso
May 14
Most people don't actually want to die for capitalism.
Paul Blest
May 13 2
Please, no more stories about rich people stranded in paradise.
Samantha Grasso
May 12
America's jails have sky-high COVID-19 infection rates and ICE is still rounding up and detaining immigrants. Here's how to help.
Jack Crosbie
May 12
The powerful are the only ones who benefit when we go all Big Brother on each other.
Jack Mirkinson
May 11
Plus Space Force, OTHER Space Force, and a toilet mystery
Rafi Schwartz
May 8 2
Lis Smith is a symbol of the Democratic Party swamp. She will be around for a long, long time.
Jack Crosbie
May 7 4
Conservatives say they just want "freedom" from the lockdowns — but they don't actually want it for everyone.
Samantha Grasso
May 7 8
The electoral left went from the verge of victory to barely alive. How can we make it stop?
Paul Blest
May 6 9
I'm currently 0/3 for viral video recipe successes. Don't be like me.
Katherine Krueger
May 5 3
