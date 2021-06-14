Sometime around March or April, I started watching YouTube videos in the middle of my evening work routines. It was subtle, at first, all suggestions from the carousel on my home page. A few random clips or compilations from the official YouTube channel for The Office, or celebrity interviews that went along with whatever show I was watching or just finished at the time — Schitt's Creek, RuPaul's Drag Race. Those few minutes of YouTube distraction were a welcome break from my nightly bouts of catching up on whatever work, personal or professional, that I had left to squeeze into my day.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u4zoa-u9K5o&t=4s

But as we moved from spring to summer, and I moved to a new place with my boyfriend, and my social life found new meaning, the work remained. Sometimes that happens with work. It's not bad (to be clear, work is all bad, but you understand what I mean here), it's just there. And so wanting to drift away from the existence of the work, as my work session, I found myself turning to YouTube more often for a break, or a few breaks, or a half-hour, or even more. And with each passing video, each autoplay and every related clip, my YouTube suggestions got weirder.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZqttqSbvVY

The videos weren't weird, really, just not completely "me." But they evolved until I was just watching, most recently, Olivia Rodrigo interviews, TikTok compilations, Trixie Mattel makeup tutorials, and playlist franchises titled something like "Random videos I keep on my phone to watch late at night" or "SNL clips that have big Gen Z energy." As a collection, they are kind of...off, but they've also done a great job at doing the one thing I need them to do: keep me from getting my work done.

So in keeping with my unnecessary disclosure of the ways in which I spend my time on the internet, here is but a sampling of all the YouTube videos I've watched in an effort to avoid getting any of my work done, typically screened sometime around midnight, or even later. No, I'd rather be sleeping than doing any of that. And no, I'd rather keep watching YouTube videos that are no thoughts just vibes than get any of my work done.

March 17

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bXqZllqGWGQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6eqqOhETeM

March 28

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_uJtJG2YxXo

March 31

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLUy9VzwnyM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFLSBcQmYnI

April 5

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpUw0woHlr4&t=3s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ayaiEKI-ig

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjZ0HQA-SSM&t=210s

April 14

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1eAv5dvImM

April 15

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qc8fUkUItGY&t=138s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WxHPKs74cSs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXsZlNSUphc&t=22s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MXwE7HXGDU

April 21

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=24QnqaT5enM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8ZXeBM6eSM

April 29

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWgigRsFQBg&t=89s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pXqNg2YAzIQ

May 4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7LfFj7sgxRM

May 5

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Evr7-3g9nA4

May 10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GxLSLn_QPo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_ewiPXqwCg

May 11

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JE4VdrKf40s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D7b2r3RqeGw&t=276s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4ktLen9cVM&t=25s

May 13

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZTcKxCqgSU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPdNXfjUOXA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G3DMCN1_qpA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4ss1ogaiqE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=grcb7RDjCVo

May 14

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3axk-weRmM

May 17

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5u8Aorceu9c

May 18

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VrjlXPrrofM&t=302s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JO8WBOBAJ64

May 24

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SbqLa4uOzo0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r3hTwsvJV_A

May 27

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBik0MjXeMs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dR5y9NwaR3I

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mi3LT3HUsKk

June 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WxLvIUA85YA&t=171s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJ8Pv61tCTU&t=149s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRPi5PvfoY4&t=277s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HyqPlU3-xoQ&t=3s

June 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qe8AyAUN_wk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0q-jYxphHk8&t=2s

June 3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-gW7Zzde4s

June 4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQ1EGwDWsSU

June 7

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3obig1XeOlw&t=87s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9P3tUlkaldg