It's the final stretch of the union drive at Amazon's Bessemer, AL fulfillment center—voting on whether to recognize the union ends on Monday—and the tech giant is clearly feeling the heat.

After it was reported that Sen. Bernie Sanders, who's been a longtime foe of CEO Jeff Bezos for his incomprehensible $184 billion fortune, would visit the fulfillment center on Friday, Amazon's online PR machine....got a little testy!!

Dave Clark, "Husband, Father, CEO @Amazon WW Consumer" (whatever that is) took offense on his employer's behalf, dissing Sanders' legislative record by arguing that Amazon is the True Progressive.

https://twitter.com/davehclark/status/1374853182484963332

https://twitter.com/davehclark/status/1374853185009934340

What a bitch!

When Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan pointed out the obvious, a verified Amazon PR account joined the action, arguing that if reports about the abysmal working conditions were true, no one could possibly want to work in them.

https://twitter.com/amazonnews/status/1374911222361956359?s=20

You'd assume that a company with the capital, market domination, and power of Amazon wouldn't be melting down online unless they were genuinely worried about the threat of workers coming together to demand better treatment and compensation from their bosses. But this is a critical fight for Amazon workers—and for all of organized labor in America. If the vote is successful, the Bessemer fulfillment center would be the first Amazon warehouse on U.S. soil to unionize (many Amazon employees in Europe are already unionized), a major blow to a company that has fought efforts to organize tooth and nail. Now, workers reportedly can't even go to the bathroom without being accosted by anti-union propaganda.

Also, the peeing thing is real.

https://twitter.com/willCIR/status/1374956765297532928

https://twitter.com/LaurenKGurley/status/1374920139116789763

Make no mistake: The only way you get companies like Amazon to pay attention to workers' demands is if they band together to demand safer, more humane working conditions. Amazon has always known this, and their greatest fear is now being realized—that workers might know it, too.