Look at this! Wow!

https://twitter.com/amazonnews/status/1397592570528735236

That's right: the cool people at Amazon have created a special "I'm having a nervous breakdown" stall for their warehouse workers! Amazon knows these people don't need a union. They need a special mindfulness zone plopped in the middle of the warehouse floor where they can go to scream away the misery and scroll through some cool mental health resources on a grim-looking PC! Working at Amazon is so chill and relaxed that it's a wonder anyone would even go into the "spiralling out of control" booth, but who knows! Just don't mistake this for that other kind of stall—going to the bathroom is not the Amazon way. Some haters might call this "a dystopian vision of hell," but those are probably the kind of people who believe in collective bargaining rights.