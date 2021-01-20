Share this postWe Have No Choice But to Stan Bernie's Lookdiscourseblog.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailWe Have No Choice But to Stan Bernie's LookjackJan 20, 2021CommentShareStan culture is bad when applied to politicians, but Bernie Sanders' fashion choices for the inauguration? Iconic!!!https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1351914786292977672https://twitter.com/rubycramer/status/1351915535647330306https://twitter.com/jemelehill/status/1351922049573294083https://twitter.com/DothTheDoth/status/1351928245818691584https://twitter.com/ClareMalone/status/1351914310415638528https://twitter.com/TheAlanJohnson/status/1351917785895452673https://twitter.com/Polyvinyl/status/1351928573611937792?s=20https://twitter.com/sueonthetown/status/1351945445065547783https://twitter.com/lolraid/status/1351949869355773955?s=21https://twitter.com/brkicks/status/1351953288443420672https://twitter.com/AshleyKSmalls/status/1351929436128620547Well done Bernie and the internet. Well done.CommentCommentShareShare
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.