Best Coronavirus Celebrity Fails 2020 [4K]

Samantha Grasso
Mar 27

Who could have guessed that "celebrities doing internet crimes in the time of the novel coronavirus" would flourish as a viral web garbage genre? LOL, I am joking. Of course this was bound to happen.

It makes total sense that celebrities equate internet virality, or even their mere presence online, with getting shit done. It is not enough, however, to be rich and say, "I see you." As NPR's Code Switch recently shared, empathy can only get a person so far, but it is certainly far worse to be this rich and talk about the virus as if you've never learned the meaning of the word (empathy, not coronavirus).

roslyn talusan @rozzybox
the combined net worth of the celebrities singing us "imagine" on instagram is $559 million.

March 20th 2020

121 Retweets

It should be said that some of the general public has been just as guilty as celebrities are in their interpersonal behavior amid this pandemic. Some reacted to the virus like Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert, wiping his hands all over a bouquet of mics at a press conference, boasting about our supposed immortality. Some were Vanessa Hudgens, shrugging at the fact that many will die regardless of our own behavior. And several were Gal Gadot and friends, doing... I am not quite sure what the "normal person" equivalent of this would be. Clapping through your window at the driver dropping off your delivery on your front porch, maybe?

No, I do not expect celebrities to be any smarter than us. And when they fuck up, they fuck up loud. (Do they not have access to their assistants and publicists during this time? Surely it takes very little effort to send over your video for final approval, just for a headass check?) But they are rich and powerful and have platforms that scientists and doctors and workers rights organizers do not. And for that, they should be held to a far higher standard. especially when they continue to say and do remarkably dumb things when they could just, perhaps, redistribute their wealth to the people who need it.

akadmiks
#dojacat ain't scared of no damn corona virus .
March 9, 2020

billieeilish
i miss everything... hope everyones hanging in there
March 23, 2020
K A C E Y @KaceyMusgraves
♥️

March 22nd 2020

1,603 Retweets
Kar @karlogan_
Celebrities keep trying to sing the virus away like this is a Disney movie or something

ABC13 Houston @abc13houston

Coronavirus Relief: Lionel Richie proposes 'We Are the World' remake for COVID-19 aid https://t.co/gsvdaFwkep https://t.co/pRgc8iwjlo

March 24th 2020

97,973 Retweets
Ellen DeGeneres @TheEllenShow
Just checking in. Portia and I have watched every single thing on Netflix, and are just about done reading the entire internet. We played "Heads Up!" for 16 hours. Obviously, I won. Today, I'm gonna do my show for her and pretend to interview @cher. Anyway what are you all doing?

March 16th 2020

3,709 Retweets
oatmeal influencer @acechhh
oh ok. wait hang on...

March 24th 2020

395 Retweets
WAVVES @WAVVES
hi, ive seen a few of you ask me this, mostly as a troll but i want to answer so everyone who is actually interested knows. i don't have tenants. i'm not a landlord. i am a real estate investor, both commercial and residential. i (with multiple other investors) help rehab (cont)

ignacio martinez 🅙 @NacioMartinez

hey @WAVVES are you going to charge your tenants rent in April?

March 24th 2020

12 Retweets
Arnold @Schwarzenegger
Stay. At. Home. That means you, too, spring breakers.

March 18th 2020

38,313 Retweets

I say this with no malice, but you will all be appropriately dealt with once the revolution is over. Get in losers, we're going to the Hague!!

There are exceptions to this rule, among them Rihanna, Cardi B, Fran Drescher, and Britney Spears. "Gimme more," Spears once sang. I am inspired to see her call for wealth redistribution in these cruel times.

Andrew Cuomo @NYGovCuomo
I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State. We're so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up. 5/5

March 26th 2020

8,463 Retweets
HOT 97 @HOT97
Cardi B has a message 🗣

March 25th 2020

378 Retweets
Jackée Harry @JackeeHarry
If you're self-isolating, tweet: "ABOLISH ICE."

March 21st 2020

10,208 Retweets
Fran Drescher @frandrescher
I agree. Capitalism has become another word for Ruling Class Elite! When profit is at the expence of all things of true value, we gotta problem.

Simons Says @SimonsSays89

Of course wealthy owners of capital want labor to return to work. The wealthy have access to testing and treatment. The wealthy won't be left with massive medical debt if they get sick. Labor is being treated as the sacrificial lamb. I say it's time for a #GeneralStrike ✊🌹

March 24th 2020

8,921 Retweets
britneyspears
Communion goes beyond walls 🌹🌹🌹
March 23, 2020

Yes, I will give a pass to any celebrity who calls for a general strike and a nationwide rent freeze. And purchases masks and test kits to donate to hospitals. And starts a national relief fund for undocumented workers. I am not asking for too much, because these people have the money to advocate for these things or make them happen. Again, in the words of Ms. Spears, now get to work bitch!!!

Featured image screenshots via Good Morning America/YouTube, The View/YouTube, MLG Highlights/YouTube

