Discourses With: Two Chicago Tenants' Rights Organizers
"With all the evictions that are coming forth, landlords will just do whatever they want to."
More than half a year into the pandemic, there is a devastating level of unemployment in the U.S., but millions of Americans are still supposed to pay their rent.
The federal moratorium on evictions has expired (though it may be extended in the latest COVID relief bill). Major cities such as Houston have yet to set up eviction protections for tenants, a…