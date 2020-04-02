Here Is a Real Thing Someone Tweeted About Mass Unemployment Today

It was announced this morning that 6.6 million people had filed for unemployment in America over the past week. How bad is that? This bad:

Here is what Justin Wolfers, an economist at the University of Michigan, had to say about it:

6.6 million filing for unemployment in seven days, 10 million in two weeks....who is to say whether this is bad or good? Truly, it is a mystery.

Wolfers later deleted the tweet.