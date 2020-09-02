Joe Kennedy Lost in Eastham, and Walpole, and Newton, and Boston, and Littleton, and
Ed Markey shows that there's something to be gained by allying yourself with the left.
Beating a Kennedy in Massachusetts was always going to take Ed Markey running the best campaign of his life and Joe Kennedy running a spectacularly miserable race. Luckily for Markey, both things happened. Though Markey started the race as a huge underdog to get re-elected to his own Senate seat, the result was clear before the East Coast went to bed on…