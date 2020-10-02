Some thoughts on….well.

LOL.

(Sorry.)

(Wait, no, I’m not sorry, LOL.)

LOL.

There are all these people who are like “Trump is faking it, it’s a big ploy, it’s a hoax, it’s a distraction, he’s lying so he can have a miraculous recovery,” which…I guess maybe? But it doesn’t really make much sense if you actually think about it. The guy has been trying for the entire year to tell us that COVID is not a big deal and that you don’t have to take any measures to protect yourself against it. Why would he suddenly then decide that it was a good idea to lie about getting the virus, inviting all sorts of criticism about his administration’s failures and lack of proper protocol and throwing the campaign into complete turmoil a month before Election Day? His whole thing is that he’s indestructible and that the virus is a hoax, so yeah, he’s definitely gonna lean into getting the virus now. Huh?

According to the New York Times, the White House was trying to suppress even the news that Hope Hicks had tested positive. Now that I can believe.

Not that the White House won’t now try to spin this. Here’s a fun sneak preview from Fox & Friends: Bobby Lewis @revrrlewis This feels like the thing they will definitely try to say!

There is absolutely no use speculating about whether Trump will die, whether he’ll recover, etc, etc. We don’t know! We know that he is at a higher risk due to his age and some other top-line stats. The latest reports are that he has “mild” symptoms. Beyond that, we don’t actually know that much about his health. We definitely know that he will get pretty much the finest medical care in the world, something a large portion of the roughly 208,000 people who have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. cannot say. But really, it’s OK to just…take this as it comes.

There is also absolutely no use speculating about “what this will mean for the election.” Not to repeat myself but: WE DON’T KNOW. We don’t know! Weeee dooooooooon’’’’ttttt knooooooooooooowwwwwwwwwwwww. It is fine not to know. It is healthy not to play pundit every waking minute of the day. Trump could ride a wave of sympathy. He could invite further rage about the contempt he has shown the country, and his recklessness when it comes to mask-wearing and social distancing. Some third thing could happen! Say it with me: we don’t know. In just the last two weeks Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, Trump’s taxes got released, Melania was caught on tape sounding extremely evil, and Trump got COVID, and there are still people out there pretending like they have any insight into where this is headed. Stop!

A valiant effort, but swing and a miss. Kelly Loeffler @KLoeffler @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @FLOTUS . WE MUST HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE.

This is not necessary. (Also, they included the screenshot so….they’re still relaying the message???) The Washington Post @washingtonpost

This is really not necessary. Rachel Maddow MSNBC @maddow All due respect, but Trump is a despicable person whose handling of the COVID crisis has helped plunge the U.S. into the deepest possible catastrophe, and who is only in this position because he and those around him brazenly flouted the health measures everyone else has been trying to follow. There are more than 200,000 people dead! Nobody has to pray for this piece of shit, and nobody has to feel sorry for him. (I will repeat most of this if Andrew Cuomo or Bill de Blasio get COVID.)

What the fuck? Jeff Greenfield @greenfield64 Does Biden suspend his campaign? He stops campaigning because his opponent is a stupid idiot who got the virus because he is a stupid idiot? What is Jeff huffing? Of course, Biden suspending his campaign is the type of Aaron Sorkin nonsense Biden would do, so let’s brace ourselves.

Boy this just keeps going. Maggie Haberman @maggieNYT

“The memes have been good” — Katherine. ren @fendifataIe