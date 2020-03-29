'Spring Is Coming'
|Hamilton Nolan
|Mar 29
| 3
As the population cowers
Fortified in caves and towers
Fearful of the plague's dark powers
None outside to see the flowers
Desperately we grasp for meaning
Meanwhile rats continue feasting
Crows and pigeons cease competing
Man's demise, and nature's Eden
Stalked invisibly by microbes
Swathed in latex gloves and nightrobes
Empires that we built now might close
All amid the blooming white rose
Metastasizing dread inside us
Brilliant days won't satisfy us
None enjoy the chill's subsidence
None but everything besides us
At this moment, Fate arises
Speaking calmly, it reminds us
"You'll die not by disease, but fires
Global warming kills the virus!"**
--------------------------------------------
**Not a legally binding guarantee.
| 3
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.