'Spring Is Coming'

As the population cowers

Fortified in caves and towers

Fearful of the plague's dark powers

None outside to see the flowers

Desperately we grasp for meaning

Meanwhile rats continue feasting

Crows and pigeons cease competing

Man's demise, and nature's Eden

Stalked invisibly by microbes

Swathed in latex gloves and nightrobes

Empires that we built now might close

All amid the blooming white rose

Metastasizing dread inside us

Brilliant days won't satisfy us

None enjoy the chill's subsidence

None but everything besides us

At this moment, Fate arises

Speaking calmly, it reminds us

"You'll die not by disease, but fires

Global warming kills the virus!"**

**Not a legally binding guarantee.