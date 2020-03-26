Steve Mnuchin Go Fuck Yourself

Here is Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaking to CNBC today about the fact that nearly 3.3 million people—a higher number than ever before—filed for unemployment last week:

“You know, to be honest with you, I just think these numbers right now are not relevant whether they’re bigger or shorter in the short term. I mean, obviously, there are people who have jobless claims, and again, the good thing about the bill is the president is protecting those people. So, you know, now with these plans, small businesses hopefully will be able to hire back a lot of those people.”

Again, nearly 3.3 million people just found themselves out of work last week. The previous one-week record was 695,000. Not relevant, Steve Mnuchin says. Rent is due in just a few days. Not relevant, according to Steve Mnuchin! Not something to be concerned with. Not anything.

Meanwhile, here are some facts about Steve Mnuchin and his reported $400 million fortune, courtesy of Forbes:

One thing Mnuchin did not fully liquidate: his vast real estate portfolio. He and his wife seem to own at least six homes, including the New York City pad listed for $29.5 million. In the nearby Hamptons, there’s a $13 million spread, technically owned by an entity named Beach View LLC. The true owner appears to be Mnuchin, since the listed address for Beach View LLC is his Park Avenue apartment. In Washington, D.C., there’s another $13 million house...In Hollywood, he appears to own at least two properties...Then there are the properties abroad. Mnuchin disclosed an interest in commercial real estate in Scotland, home of his wife, Louise Linton, through the WG Hay 1978 Trust. He also revealed residential real estate in Scotland, held through an entity named the Rockshiel Trust. The treasury secretary sold land in Mexico last year for more than $10 million.

Steve Mnuchin, please take a long walk off a short pier.

Screenshot: CNBC