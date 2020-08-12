The Winner is SNL, the Loser is All of Us Biden-Harris promises a return to the Golden Age of political satire. Which sucked. Jack CrosbieAug 12 36Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection notice 18The Winner is SNL, the Loser is All of Us Biden-Harris promises a return to the Golden Age of political satire. Which sucked.Jack CrosbieAug 12 36Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection notice 18ShareThere is a variation of this tweet going around every social network I have been on today: This post is for paying subscribersSubscribeAlready a paying subscriber? Sign in