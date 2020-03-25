Things That Currently Scare Me That Are Not The Coronavirus

Dental work of any kind
Working until I die because my generation will never be able to retire
Donald Trump’s second term
Joe Biden’s first term
Dying alone
Dying surrounded by loved ones, but they’re not really paying attention
Clowns
The vast, unknowable, emptiness of space
Someday having to tell my kids that our dog died
Accidentally tweeting all my drafts
Scorpions
RuPaul’s fracking empire
Passing a kidney stone
Not passing a kidney stone
Nazis
Food poisoning
JJ Abrams makes another Star Wars
Coronavirus (…wait, shit)
