Things That Currently Scare Me That Are Not The Coronavirus

Dental work of any kind

Working until I die because my generation will never be able to retire

Donald Trump’s second term

Joe Biden’s first term

Dying alone

Dying surrounded by loved ones, but they’re not really paying attention

Clowns

The vast, unknowable, emptiness of space

Someday having to tell my kids that our dog died

Accidentally tweeting all my drafts

Scorpions

RuPaul’s fracking empire

Passing a kidney stone

Not passing a kidney stone

Nazis

Food poisoning

JJ Abrams makes another Star Wars

Coronavirus (…wait, shit)