(Trying to) Do the Damn Thing

It’s been about a month since we launched Discourse Blog, and on top of how fun and exciting it’s been working together again, we’ve been heartened by the response. So we’re going to try—strong emphasis on try—and do this for real.

So what does doing it “for real” mean for us? It means eventually asking people to pay for parts of the site. But first, we want to show you more of what you’ll get when you become a subscriber (paid or not). To do this, we felt we needed a more streamlined experience for all involved.

Hence, Substack. Everything on the Wordpress site you’ve been reading has already been ported over, and the custom domain (discourse.blog) will automatically redirect here. We will continue to post Monday through Friday, with a strong emphasis on political commentary and analysis, and a continued commitment to the deranged.

Here’s how the next 30(ish) days are going to go: Everything on the site and in your inbox will be free. Read! Share! Tell your friends! SUBSCRIBE!!! And then sometime in late May 2020 we’ll start making some posts exclusive to paid subscribers (don’t worry, there will be plenty of warning before this happens).

So! If you’ve been enjoying what you’ve been reading so far, please subscribe. There’s more where that came from.

