Big news: Next month (date forthcoming), we’ll be launching paid subscriptions to Discourse Blog. It’s all possible thanks to the support of our readers. Hearing from you, reading your tweets, and seeing so many of you opening the newsletter every day has been inspiring and heartening. Words fail to describe our gratitude. Thank you!
In preparation for turning on the paywall, we’re opening up the floor for your feedback. What do you want to see more of? Less of? Are there types of posts we haven’t done yet that you’d want to see us do? We want to hear your thoughts so we can take them into account as we build out our next phase. Leave your thoughts below and we’ll see you soon.
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.
We'd Love to Hear From You
Big news: Next month (date forthcoming), we’ll be launching paid subscriptions to Discourse Blog. It’s all possible thanks to the support of our readers. Hearing from you, reading your tweets, and seeing so many of you opening the newsletter every day has been inspiring and heartening. Words fail to describe our gratitude. Thank you!
In preparation for turning on the paywall, we’re opening up the floor for your feedback. What do you want to see more of? Less of? Are there types of posts we haven’t done yet that you’d want to see us do? We want to hear your thoughts so we can take them into account as we build out our next phase. Leave your thoughts below and we’ll see you soon.
Sign up to like post
Sign up to like post
Share
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.